MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A piece of equipment ignited on the tarmac at Miami International Airport.

Video posted to social media by Only in Dade captured the smoky scene that unfolded near a Southwest Airlines jet, Thursday night.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded at around 10:20 p.m., but by the time they arrived, crews at the scene had already put the fire out.

