MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have shut down Collins Avenue northbound as they investigate a pair of hit-and-runs that sent two pedestrians to the hospital.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the area of 56th Street and Collins Avenue in Miami Beach, Thursday afternoon.

MBPD first received a 911 call of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian near 44th Street and Collins Avenue, at around 3:45 p.m. Moments later, a second crash involving a pedestrian occurred near 57th Street on Collins Avenue.

A 7News source close to the investigation said five cars were also struck.

No lanes are closed at the scene of the first hit-and-run.

Police believe the same vehicle is involved, described as a black 4-door sedan with tinted windows. They said the driver fled northbound on Collins Avenue.

Paramedics transported the victims, a man and a woman, to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. They are listed in serious condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Area residents said this stretch of Collins Avenue is very dangerous for pedestrians due to reckless drivers.

“Even when you’re crossing crosswalks, even when you have the light — even, even, even — you still take your life in your hands here, because they run lights,” said area resident Mary Sandro. “Yeah, something needs to be done here. This is very, very, very sad.”

While police have shut down Collins northbound between 56th and 58th streets, the southbound lanes are running at a crawl with only one right lane open in the area.

Drivers traveling northbound will have to make a U-turn, unless they live in the immediate area where police continue to investigate.

“I wish, in general, we just had more control over and enforcement of rules here to restrict a lot of this reckless behavior,” said Sandro.

Officials advise motorists to take Pine Tree Drive as an alternate route.

