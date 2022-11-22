NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was in a wheelchair was struck by a driver, who left the helpless victim in the street. Now, the hunt is on for that driver.

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to the area of Northwest 103rd Street and Seventh Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, an 18-wheeler struck the man and fled the scene.

Crime scene tape and police cruisers surround the corner of the street.

The wheelchair was seen laying on the ground along with a pair of shoes and flowers.

The possible scenario was the 18-wheeler sideswiped and hit the pedestrian, according to police.

Police believe the driver of the 18-wheeler may not know that he hit the pedestrian.

7News obtained surveillance video from a nearby business that shows the incident as it happened.

The victim is now in critical condition and was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

7News spoke to the victim’s wife who identified him as Oswaldo Rojas.

“The car hit him and left,” said Marta Rojas.

She said it was her instinct to go to the area.

“I hadn’t come here for a long time, I’m always here, but I haven’t been coming here for a long time. Somebody tells me an accident had happened here to come and see if it was my husband,” she said. “I got here, and it was my husband.”

Traffic has been diverted at this time, as police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

