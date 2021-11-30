NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after he was struck by a train in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to a report of a train colliding with a pedestrian near the 2300 block of Northwest 71st Street, just after 12:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Investigators said the victim died at the same spot where he was hit.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.