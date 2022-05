MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami International Airport’s garages are filled to capacity on Saturday, due to weather delays Friday and high weekend travel.

According to Miami-Dade Aviation Department, travelers should plan to be dropped off by family or friends, a ride share service, taxi or public transportation.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.