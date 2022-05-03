SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother said children were the targets of a racist rant, and when she and her husband tried to talk to the man, he wanted no part of it.

“[expletive] you better get the [expletive] away from me,” said the parent on cellphone video.

Foul language and racial slurs from a parent were slung at a student.

“You better get away from me. I’ll go to jail, but I’ll knock you on your [expletive],” said the parent.

The nasty encounter was caught on camera Monday morning, just outside South Miami Middle School in the 6700 block of Southwest 60th Street.

“I was boiling, I was boiling. I was very upset. I was disappointed, this is not the way a person should talk to a child,” said the concerned mother.

The man who used the foul language was talking to her​ child. The mom, who wants to remain anonymous, said it all started when the man accused the kids of hitting his vehicle.

“He started coming at them and talking about he will beat their ass,” said the mother, “calling them [expletive] and kept coming at them and coming at them.”

That was when her son’s friend started recording a video.

“He proceeded to continue to antagonize my son, so finally, my son turned around and was like, ‘You’re gonna hit me? Hit me, hit me, hit me,’ and he walked up to him and the guy just kept going,” said the mother, “and you see from the video he said he was going to beat his ass, he kept calling them negros.”

“Listen, negro, get the [expletive] out of my face, [expletive] negro mumbling cracker,” said the parent.

Punches were never thrown but more insults were.

“I’m proud to be a cracker. I’m happy with what I see in the mirror every day, are you?” said the parent. “Are you happy when you see black in the mirror.”

Tuesday, the teen’s parents went to the school to complain, and when they tried to confront the man from the video, he drove away.

“This is just ridiculous. My child should not have to come to school and deal with this,” said the mother. “At the end of the day, you got to deal with the parents. My son, yes, he’s a black boy, he has a mother and a father, you need to talk to us. You don’t talk to him like that.”

Miami-Dade County Public Schools is aware of the situation and released a statement reading, “Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is disappointed by a recent incident that took place between a parent and a student outside of South Miami Middle School before the start of the school day. Currently, Miami-Dade School Police is conducting a thorough investigation regarding the matter. M-DCPS remains committed to fostering a welcoming learning environment by highlighting the importance of respect and restraint.”

