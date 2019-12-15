Owner of NW Miami-Dade home damaged in suspected arson fire speaks out

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Northwest Miami-Dade man is sharing his story after his home was damaged as part of a string of house fires that left one person dead and are reportedly being investigated as arson.

7News cameras captured Phil Andre on Sunday as he showed parts of his property, near Northwest First Avenue, that were left charred by the blaze.

“I cannot believe that’s the reality that I’m living,” he said. “Man, this is tough. It’s tough.”

Andre believes the body of the person behind the fires was found nearby.

“I said, ‘He got to be the guy, he got to be the guy,'” he said.

Police said Andre’s home went up in flames Saturday evening.

The flames consumed an outside storage area and left his Lexus sedan scorched. Inside the residence, the fire spread to his bedroom and ripped through his two guest rooms, melting everything in its path.

Officers said a body was found at the scene of a residential fire that was called in about an hour after the one at Andre’s home.

“[Officers] say, ‘Your house is a crime scene now. You can’t go in because there’s a dead man right there in your house,” said Andre.

The homeowner said he’s certain the blaze was intentional and was told the man responsible is possibly connected to a string of house fires in North Miami.

“After you lost all of these things and, you know, that’s a guy that randomly set fires, then you are the unlucky one,” he said. “That really makes you angry.”

“It’s just a total loss, a total disaster,” said Andre as he surveyed the exterior damage.

As Andre begins to process his loss and police investigate, he said rebuilding is his first priority.

“I understand people say you can replace material stuff, but you cannot replace a human being, but this, even though it’s not a human being, is very, very dear to me,” he said.​

Miami-Dade Police have not confirmed whether the body found is the arsonist’s, as the continue to work with North Miami Police in their investigation.

