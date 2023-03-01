OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - An Opa-Locka Police sergeant, the brother of the city’s mayor, is being accused of domestic abuse over the course of nearly a decade.

7News cameras captured Opa-Locka Police Sgt. Johane Hendrik Taylor as he shielded his face and ran from reporters shortly after he walked out of the Broward County Jail, Wednesday evening.

Miramar Police arrested the 36-year-old late Tuesday night after, they said, he put a gun to his wife’s head and beat her.

7News cameras captured police as they removed large boxes, possibly holding guns, from Taylor’s home earlier on Wednesday.

“We haven’t seen anything unusual happening,” said Yvonne, a neighbor. “They seemed to be quiet.”

Neighbors were shocked to learn why he was arrested.

“Oh, I didn’t know what to think,” Yvonne said. “I woke up this morning, I asked what happened, because part of my yard was roped with the yellow tape.”

A police report described Taylor as a serial domestic abuser.

The suspect is also the brother of the town’s current mayor, John Taylor, and the son of the former mayor, Myra Taylor.

According to a Miramar Police report, Taylor is being accused of hitting his wife since 2014, when his wife accused him of cheating.

Officials said that he began punching her in the face with closed fists, hitting her sides, abdomen, legs and back. The report also mentioned that he beat his three children, ages 7, 10 and 13 years old.

In 2020, Taylor was accused of dragging his wife out of their car and beating her on the pavement in front of their children.

Two years later, police said, he beat her so badly that she had broken ribs and lost consciousness. Her children called 911, and Taylor told her to tell the paramedics she fell mopping.

In January, Taylor’s wife told police he held a gun to her forehead, telling her he should kill her.

The report also stated that his children were beaten with a belt based on their ages.

His 13-year-old daughter couldn’t go to school for several weeks because of the bruises. Police said that the teen may have been abused since she was 3 years old.

Investigators said Taylor coached his children about what to say at their school so as to not alert Child Protective Services.

Taylor was being held at the Broward County Jail before he bonded out.

The City of Opa-locka released a statement that reads as follows, “The City of Opa-locka and its police department have a zero-tolerance policy for police misconduct. At approximately 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28, Opa-locka Police Sergeant Johane Taylor, Jr. was arrested by the City of Miramar Police Department. At that same time, the decision was made to immediately relieve Sergeant Taylor of duty without pay pending the results of an investigation.”

Taylor’s wife has filed a restraining order against him. He cannot go near her or the children.

