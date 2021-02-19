Officers find cocaine hidden in sandals at MIA, say passenger swallowed 28 pellets

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers made a drug bust at Miami International Airport after, they said, a traveler tried to smuggle two pounds of cocaine by hiding it in two ways.

CBP officers discovered the drug hidden in a pair of sandals earlier this week.

Investigators said the passenger, who was traveling from Jamaica, also admitted that he swallowed 28 pellets of the drug wrapped in tiny balloons.

