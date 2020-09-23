Officer injured while trying to take Miami man in custody

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Police officer has been injured while trying to take a man into custody.

The struggle between the police motorman and the subject occurred during a traffic stop along Northeast 65th Street and Biscayne Boulevard, just across the street from a Miami Police substation, Wednesday.

According to police, the officer suffered an injury on his hand.

Cellphone video captured by a driver showed the officer pulling on the subject’s hair. The officer is seen bringing the man to the ground before he breaks free and runs off.

@OnlyInDade provided the video of the moment the subject tried to open the driver’s door.

Miami Police said he tried four doors in all. The man was eventually taken into custody, and the investigation continued hours later.

The cause of the fight and the charges the subject will face remain unknown.

