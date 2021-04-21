Officer injured after hit-and-run driver strikes Miami Police cruiser

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Police cruiser was struck by a driver who took off.

The collision happened at around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Another officer rammed the subject’s car in the area of Northwest 65th Street and 29th Avenue.

One person was taken into custody, but two others got away.

One officer suffered a leg injury and was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

That injury is said to be minor.

