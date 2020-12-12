NW Miami-Dade home destroyed in fire; 1 cat rescued, 2 dead

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Northwest Miami-Dade family is counting their blessings but mourning two of their pets after a fire broke out inside their home.

7News cameras captured Joseph Carmona as he and his family salvaged all they could in the aftermath of Saturday morning’s blaze.

“For the three littlest members of the family, that was quite devastating. That was their room behind me right there,” he said, “so they’ve got no clothes, no shoes, no nothing, and they’re basically starting off the new year with, really, nothing.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 29th Street and 29th Avenue, at around 2 a.m.

Video sent in by MDFR captured heavy smoke rising from the burning home shortly after they arrived.

Firefighters located three cats inside the residence and brought them out and administered oxygen.

Despite their efforts, Carmona said, but only one pet pulled through.

“I wasn’t really here for the most of it, but when I came over, I saw, with the fire department, that they were trying to resuscitate one of the cats, and they spent like a good 30 [minutes] to an hour on the cat,” he said.

No one else was hurt.

As grateful as he is for the work of professional firefighters, Carmona said, without his stepfather, the entire home would have been destroyed.

“The holidays are right around the corner. The house would not be here right now if it wasn’t for my stepdad,” he said. “Even when the house was under heavy, heavy smoke, he was in there with a hose watering it down and whatnot.”

Carmona said the family is sad for their loss but thankful to have made it out alive.

“It’s a really horrible situation, but fortunately, it was the best outcome for it for us all,” he said. “Everyone came out safe. We lost the room or whatnot, the whole house is pretty trashed, but we’re good on that. Everyone’s morale is high, everyone’s OK, we’re safe.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

