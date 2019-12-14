‘Nothing is left’: Hialeah family of 8 loses home, belongings in fire

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family said they have lost everything, including their children’s Christmas gifts, after a fire broke out inside their home.

Homeowner Jose Ramos described the moment he realized his house along the 4200 block of West 11th Court in Hialeah was ablaze, Saturday morning.

“I see a big flame in the door,” he said. “When I saw the flames on the door, I thought it was impossible to get out.”

Ramos said neighbors sprang into action to help him and his loved ones get out safely.

“The people in the neighborhood, they helped us to get out from the house,” he said.

Ramos said the good Samaritans ripped down a fence as the flames kept growing.

From the moment he woke up to the fire ripping through the house, Ramos said, the first and only thing he could think about was ensuring his little niece and nephew escaped the inferno.

“The first thing that came to my mind was to take out my niece. You don’t know what to do in the moment,” he said, “but the first thing is, ‘I have to save my niece, and I have to save my nephew.’ That’s the first thing that came to my mind.”

Everyone managed to make it out OK, but the house and everything in it is gone.

“All the Christmas gifts lost, the Christmas presents, for my nephews and nieces, and we don’t have nothing at the house,” he said. “Nothing is left.”

Ramos said he worked hard and saved up for over a decade to call this property home, and in a matter of minutes, it all turned to ash.

Now, he said, he and his loved ones are forced to start over.

“Because we lost everything. Ten years of work, of working, 10 years of saving money, 10 years of buying stuff,” said Ramos, “and, like I said, we just bought all the Christmas gifts. It’s gone.”

The Ramos family said they only have enough to survive for about three days or so, and they are asking for help from the community through a GoFundMe page that they started. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

