North Miami Beach Police hosts caravan for 7-year-old who beat cancer

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - North Miami Beach Police hosted a special celebration for a brave girl who triumphed against cancer.

7News cameras captured police cruisers with their sirens blaring as part of a community caravan, Saturday afternoon.

The honoree, 7-year-old Maddie, celebrated her personal milestone after two and a half years of treatment.

She was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at the age of 4 and is now finally able to enjoy life outside a hospital room.

“I’m really relieved that cancer is finished because I can actually spend more time with family and friends. I used to stay home and not be with, like, other people,” she said.

“Madison’s my hero. She’s my inspiration, and I can’t be a good mom without having a great daughter,” said Melissa Nunez, Maddie’s mother.

Saturday’s event was held in collaboration with the Mystic Force Foundation, an organization that raises awareness and funds for childhood cancer research.

