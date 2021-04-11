North Miami Beach apartment fire leads to evacuation; no reported injuries

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews battled fierce flames after a fire broke out at an apartment building in North Miami Beach.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the second alarm fire along the 1800 block of Northeast 169th Street, at around 7:45 p.m., Sunday.

Responding crews arrived to find fire and smoke coming from the roof of the two-story building.

Firefighters assisted in evacuating everyone from the structure and worked to control the blaze.

Crews were able to put out the flames and ensured the structure of the roof was not compromised.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

