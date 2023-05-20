NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials in Miami-Dade County have issued no swim advisories in North Miami Beach.

In a release issued Friday night, county officials said a pipe rupture resulted in a discharge of wastewater to storm drains that emptied into Maule Lake.

Crews have completed repairs on the broken 24-inch sewage pipe, but the outflow that already occurred has led to increased bacteria levels there.

As a result, they advise people to refrain from fishing and boating and to stay out of the water at Maule Lake and Oleta River State Park until further notice.

Officials advise to avoid contact with the water in the following areas:

Northeast 183rd Street to the north.

Oleta River to the south.

The west side of Maule Lake to the west.

The Intracoastal Waterway to the east.

Greynolds Park is also within the affected area.

