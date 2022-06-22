SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A summer camp has provided dozens of South Florida middle school students with a master class in broadcast journalism.

Nearly 100 sixth- through ninth-grade students are winding down their summer journalism institute at Christopher Columbus High School in Southwest Miami-Dade this week.

The program includes writing, shooting video and all of the other aspects involved in media production.

The students are also the first to take advantage of the school’s brand-new studio facility.

7News anchor Craig Stevens joined the group on Wednesday to discuss the ins and outs of TV news and answer some questions.

CCNN, as the school’s channel is known, has been nationally recognized for excellence in student production.

