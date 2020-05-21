Multiple people hospitalized after incident in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken several people to the hospital following an unspecified incident in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the area of Northwest 54th Street and 27th Avenue, at around 8:25 p.m., Thursday.

7News cameras captured a dark-colored sedan with all its doors open, but it remains unclear whether the incident took place at this location.

Paramedics transported the victims to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown conditions.

The hospital is apparently a second crime scene, as cameras captured investigators inspecting a white Mitsubishi SUV with bullet holes parked outside.

Police have not specified whether or not the SUV is connected to the incident, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

