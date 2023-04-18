NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 28-year-old social studies teacher at Country Club Middle School faces charges of offenses against students by authority figures.

Mohammed Ahmed was booked at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Monday and bonded out on Tuesday morning.

Ahmed was also charged with tampering with a victim or witness, a second-degree felony, and child abuse without great bodily harm.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS)issued a statement expressing concern over the allegations and emphasizing their commitment to ensuring the safety of their students.

“When the administration was alerted of the claims, he was removed from the school setting,” read the statement. “After a thorough investigation by the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department, this individual was subsequently arrested. The District has initiated employment termination proceedings, and will ensure the individual is precluded from seeking future employment with the District.”

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.