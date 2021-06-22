MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami is getting a tech upgrade.

Interactive Kiosk Experience is partnering with the Magic City to bring the kiosks to Wynwood.

The new technology was unveiled at a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning.

The digital touchscreens provide a variety of information on restaurants, art and culture, transportation schedules and shelters in the area.

The hope is to place the kiosks across the entire city in the future.

