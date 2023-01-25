MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a big day for a rescued manatee at Miami Seaquarium after getting released into the wild.

Staff said their goodbyes to Hammerhead, Tuesday.

Hammerhead was found orphaned nearly two years ago near Jensen Beach, with signs of cold stress and even a shark bite.

Thanks to the help of veterinarians and others at the Seaquarium, Hammerhead was healed and is now back in the warm Florida waters.

“Our team spends lots of time and endless hours, round the clock care sometimes, in order to care for them and get them what they need, so they are eligible for release and get them back out into the wild, which is our ultimate goal,” said Kristen Frizzell, Animal Care Supervisor at the Miami Seaquarium.

Hammerhead was taken to the Calusa Camp Resort in Key Largo, where he swam back into the ocean.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.