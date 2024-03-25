NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Police Department officers were outside of Jackson Memorial Hospital Monday morning as they surrounded their investigation on a car riddled with bullets.

According to police, authorities responded to the hospital around 2:30 a.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds. It is unclear if he was shot at the hospital or a different location.

The man was listed in stable condition, stated officials.

Video footage showed a vehicle with several bullet holes and Miami Police cars stationed outside of the hospital blocked off with yellow tape.

Crime scene investigators were also at the scene to help figure out what unfolded.

It remains unclear what occurred regarding this situation but officials have been contacted for more information.

