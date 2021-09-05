MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man in connection to the death of his roommate in Miami.

City of Miami Police units responded to a home in the area of Northwest 40th Avenue and 11th Street, early Sunday morning.

Investigators said a fight between two roommates turned deadly at around 5 a.m.

Neighbors woke up to find their street swarming with police.

“This is normally a good neighborhood. Nothing like this ever happens here,” said Louis, an area resident.

Police said someone found the victim’s body and called 911.

“Total shock, total shock,” said Louis.

Shortly after, officers responded and have had the area blocked off ever since.

Sunday afternoon, 7News cameras showed crime scene investigators and detectives still surrounding the home.

Detectives have not released how the victim died, but neighbors believe he was stabbed.

Area residents hope that police find whoever is responsible.

“It’s worrisome. I hope they catch him. I hope he turns himself in and does the right thing,” said Louis.

If you have any information on the suspected roommate’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.