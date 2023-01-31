COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales is in the hot seat fielding questions after serious allegations of racism and corruption were made against him and his department.

The chief testified in a whistleblower hearing on Tuesday.

The hearing is on behalf of Police Lt. Brandon Lanier and detective Wanda Jean Baptiste.

Members of the City of Miami Civil Service Board listened to a lengthy hearing to sort out claims of racism, discrimination and retaliation made by two former internal affairs investigators.

“You do the right thing for the right reason, and what’s happening here is individuals that violated departmental policy, violated officers rights. They didn’t do the right work in internal affairs. When they got held accountable, they slung accusations,” said Morales. “That is the basis of the fact that we got going here. Officers that are wanting to do whatever they want without being held accountable and without putting up with the consequences.”

Morales said he stands behind his decisions as the head of the department.

“The only thing I have been waiting is for today to have the opportunity to stand in front of the civil service board, raise my hand and swear to the facts that are being discussed in there, so I have the final opportunity to defend not only my actions but my reputation,” said Morales.

The civil service board will decide what happens next.

Stanley Jean-Poix, president of the Miami Community police benevolent association told 7News that he believes the former officers may want to be brought back to their jobs.

He said they are going to support the two members.

He also said he is also learning more about the claims and alleged incidents within Miami PD.

“I have a good rapport with Chief Morales. He has open door policy with us,” said Poix. “I know him as a fair person, but what I’m hearing today, I saw a lot of things of concern.”

Lanier spoke in front of the board Tuesday, but it does not appear the hearing will end today.

The other officer is also expected to go in front of the Civil Service Board.

