Miami mayor presents $10K check to Bay of Pigs Museum for renovations

MIAMI (WSVN) - A museum in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood is taking extra steps to preserve history.

The Bay of Pigs Museum, located along Southwest Ninth Street, near 18th Avenue, will be undergoing renovations with a little help from Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

“For me, it’s been an incredible honor as a commissioner first — as a child, really — with my father coming to this incredible museum that preserves the history of what the Brigada has attempted to do and continues to do to free Cuba,” Suarez said.

Lieutenant Governor Jeannette Nunez joined Suarez to present the $10,000 check Monday to help remodel the building.

The makeover will help the facility continue to educate the public on the ill-fated operation to overthrow the late Fidel Castro back in the 1960s and those who paid dearly for it.

The museum has been open for more than 30 years.

