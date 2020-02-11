Miami Int’l Airport inspects imported flowers for Valentine’s Day

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and officials at Miami International Airport have begun sifting through flowers and inspecting imports.

Agriculture specialists with U.S. Customs and Border Protection are vetting shipments of flowers at MIA.

Officials said the inspections are being done to intercept any potentially harmful foreign diseases from coming into the country.

“Ninety percent of all the flowers that are coming into this country are actually coming through MIA, so MIA continues to be not just the gateway to the Americas as far as passengers but really the gateway to the Americas as far as cargo, commerce and creating jobs for this community,” Lester Sola, director and CEO of Miami-Dade Aviation, said.

Valentine’s Day becomes particularly demanding for U.S. Customs officials, with specialists surveying millions of cut flowers during this time.

