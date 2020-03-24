Miami Gardens toilet paper manufacturer stepping up production amid coronavirus crisis

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida factory is ready to roll, as it steps up production on a highly coveted commodity during the coronavirus pandemic.

As cases of COVID-19 began to be reported in the United States, toilet paper flew off the shelves.

The ensuing shortage has turned into an internet sensation. As countless memes spawned on social media, people wondered the motive behind the bathroom tissue craze.

Juan Corzo of South Florida Tissue Paper Company in Miami Gardens said he believes he knows the answer. In a word: comfort.

“People want to quarantine. They want to stay safe at home. Toilet paper is definitely something you want to have,” he said,

But how much is needed? Corzo said it’s less than most people think.

“A 500-sheet roll is going to last you anywhere from two to three weeks, depending on the person,” he said.

Normally, employees at South Florida Tissue Paper make 120,000 rolls of toilet paper a day. Since the start of the pandemic, that number has shot up another 100,000.

That’s a whole lot of toilet paper, and Corzo said it’s been hard to keep up with the demand.

“Before coronavirus, we were receiving anywhere from three to four truckloads per day in orders. Right now we’re receiving anywhere from 30 to 40 truckloads,” he said.

But not all of these purchases have been for sanitary use. Hoarders and price gougers have made it harder for everyday people to buy their pack.

“I think that everybody should be fair, on how much they consume, how much they sell the product for, so everybody can have a fair share,” said Corzo.

