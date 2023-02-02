MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County has rolled out a cleaner mode of public transportation.

One of the county’s new battery-powered electric buses was unveiled Thursday in Miami as part of its climate action strategy.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the goal of the new bus fleet is to reduce emissions to promote a cleaner environment.

“These buses emit no environment polluting exhaust. They have an operating range of 175 miles, and they fully charge in just 240 minutes,” said Levine Cava.

The county purchased 75 of these buses, giving Miami-Dade one of the largest electric bus fleets in the country.

