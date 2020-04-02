Miami-Dade to send out emergency text alert reminding residents to stay home

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County officials are preparing to send out another emergency text alert related to the COVID-19 crisis.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez said in a video message the alert will remind residents that they’re “Safer at Home.”

Emergency Text Alert coming from @MayorGimenez later today 4.2.2020. Reminder: You are safer at home. Keep 6 feet distance if you need to go out. pic.twitter.com/0jkhbApqJK — Miami-Dade County (@MiamiDadeCounty) April 2, 2020

It will also urge residents to continue to maintain a 6 feet distance from others.

The alert comes after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a statewide stay-at-home order Wednesday.

A similar order was already in effect for Miami-Dade.

Residents should only go out to perform essential activities like getting groceries, gas or medicine.

