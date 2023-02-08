MIAMI (WSVN) - A celebration of giving was made possible by hundreds of educators and students after the Miami-Dade County Public Schools district raised more than $1.2 million for the United Way.

They are at the top when it comes to donations to the charity.

Students, teachers and administrators were honored for their generosity in a ceremony at Jungle Island.

The funds raised will help children and families across Miami-Dade.

“That money goes directly to help support 60 agency partners in the community through 100 quality programs,” said Symeria Hudson, United Way Miami President & CEO.

“The United Way is an organization that supports even many programs we have in our school to include programs that have to do with oral care, eating healthy, so we are here year and year again to support the United Way,” said Dr. Jose Dotres, M-DCPS superintendent.

7News anchor Tavares Jones served as emcee of the celebration.

