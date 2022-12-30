(WSVN) - As 2022 wraps up, we can expect to see all kinds of celebrating, which includes fireworks.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue wants people to be careful as each year, fireworks injure thousands and cause many fires across the country.

Erika Benitez with the MDFR listed out how you can have fun and be safe at the same time.

Only buy fireworks from approved vendors and always read the manufacturer’s instructions.

Light fireworks on a driveway or paved surface.

Keep fireworks away from anything that could possibly burn.

Never let young children play or ignite fireworks, including sparklers.

Responsible adults should always supervise fireworks at all times.

If you experience an emergency, be sure to call 911 immediately.

