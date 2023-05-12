WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene of a reported gas leak at a three-story apartment building located at 305 NW 72nd Ave. in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to a statement from the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the incident occurred just before 6 a.m., Friday, and was first reported as a strong gas smell that crept throughout the building. First responders, including hazmat crews, later confirmed the gas leak after they arrived.

Upon further investigation, fire rescue officials stated that the gas leak was found coming from an underground vault.

Over 20 MDFR units responded and worked with the gas company to mitigate the leak.

Crews began a controlled burn a safe distance away, while closing traffic in the area.

As a precautionary measure, the building was evacuated. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

