Miami-Dade County school bus driver accused of fleeing hit and run crash arrested

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A school bus driver has been put behind bars after fleeing the scene of a crash that police allege she caused, and that’s only part of her alarming arrest.

The woman is a 14-year veteran of the Miami-Dade County Public Schools system, but she won’t be driving buses again anytime soon because of the way officials said she was driving back in September, committing a criminal offense.

7News cameras rolled as the woman, who is also a mother, was walked into jail for what the Florida Highway Patrol says she did after a traffic crash, Sept. 5.

“Today she has been charged for the hit-and-run crash,” said FHP Lt. Alex Camacho.

State troopers said 47-year-old Shwanna Latisha Aaron was driving her black Camaro when she caused a three-vehicle wreck with injuries before she ditched her car on U.S. 1 and Southwest 112th Avenue and bolted on foot.

What’s more, she left a young passenger behind.

“Got out of her vehicle and fled the scene, leaving behind her 15-year-old son,” Camacho said. “Luckily, the child’s father was able to pick up his son where he was obviously secured.”

Troopers said victims were able to snap a couple of shots of the accused hit and running mom before she allegedly made a break for it.

Investigators said they caught up with her Friday, asking her about that night and the young man left behind in the Camaro following the collision.

“The defendant confirmed it was her son,” they said in their arrest report.

Aaron faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash and child neglect.

M-DCPS said she will be reassigned, and there will be disciplinary action against her in the coming weeks and months if appropriate, depending on what happens with the case.

