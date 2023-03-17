NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade leaders are calling for calm as they ask spring breakers to put their guns down.

A 24-hour ceasefire campaign, which has been happening for a few years, features different events that lead up to a festival.

On Friday, various community leaders joined forces for the campaign that encourages people to put their guns down. They are asking people in Miami-Dade County to be a part of the campaign.

The festival is called The People Matter, which promotes peace, love and hip-hop.

Miami-Dade Public Schools spring break also kicks off during the weekend.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava attended Friday’s event, as well as Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez III, who said this ceasefire should last more than 24 hours.

“I, like the mayor, believe that that ceasefire should be forever, because I’m tired of seeing petty beefs being solved in the streets with firearms,” Ramirez said. “I’m tired of my officers being shot at. We’re better than that. If you look at last year, our crime was down. We’re not going to go backwards, and this is the recipe to do it. Not just police, but everyone, all hands on deck — community. government leaders, police, all of us, healthcare workers — all hands on deck to put the message out there to let them know it’s enough.”

The ceasefire campaign starts at 7 p.m. on Friday and will last through 7 p.m. on Saturday.

