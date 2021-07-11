MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Commission Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz and his chief of staff have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

According to a statement issued Sunday night, Diaz and Chief of Staff Isidro Lopez started experiencing flu-like symptoms earlier on Sunday.

Officials said both men and will be self-isolating.

Staff and others who have been in close contact with Diaz and Lopez will be getting tested between Sunday and Monday, officials said.

The chairman and his chief of staff both had the COVID-19 vaccine and will be following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

