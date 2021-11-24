MIAMI (WSVN) - Several South Florida families were grateful for some holiday help, thanks to a local leader’s efforts.

Miami City Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla hosted a drive-thru distribution at Grapeland Park on Wednesday.

Volunteers including members of the Miami Police Department handed out turkeys.

The event is part of a week-long effort by the District 1 commissioner to make sure families have what they need for the holiday.

