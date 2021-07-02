SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two prominent figures of faith came together in Surfside to pray for the lives lost in the partial collapse of a condominium building in Surfside.

Archbishop of Miami Thomas Wenski joined the Archbishop of Boston, Seán Patrick O’Malley, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church on Byron Avenue in Miami Beach, Friday afternoon.

From there, the archbishops visited the site of the collapse on Collins Avenue.

The two clergymen are giving assistance through kind gestures from various groups of the Catholic community.

“We have people here from Catholic charities, from Catholic health services, offering services like counseling, assisting people with housing and other needs: physical needs, psychological needs, and of course, spiritual needs,” said Wenski.

Wenski said the June 24 tragedy has touched so many because of the diverse amount of people from different religious backgrounds who lived in Champlain Towers’ South building.

