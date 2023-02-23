MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Last call will be coming earlier on parts of South Beach.

Miami Beach commissioners have approved a ban on alcohol sales after 2 a.m. in the area South of 5th Street.

Businesses that have a capacity of fewer than 100 people are exempt.

The ban is the latest move by the city to deal with complaints from residents about the party atmosphere in the community.

The change is scheduled to go into effect in March.

