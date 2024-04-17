MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Adventure awaited a plane-load of passengers, thanks to a program at a busy South Florida airport that aims to take the fear out of flying for some special first-timers.

In the midst of Autism Acceptance Month, some children on Wednesday morning got their first taste of air travel at Miami International Airport, and it was in a safe and controlled environment meant to put them at ease.

The young participants got up close and personal with something that can be a very scary subject: airports and planes.

The children rehearsed the air travel experience, from getting their boarding pass to sitting on a plane. They learned the ropes as part of the MIA Airport Instruction and Readiness program.

“The next time they come, and they’re actually taking a flight, they’re not anxious, they’re not scared. They know exactly what to expect. They’ve been through the process, and that is transformative for our families and our passengers,” said Miami-Dade Commissioner Raquel Regalado.

Many families are hesitant to fly since their children may become overstimulated by loud noises and large crowds.

Anely Herrera, who works at MIA, said she can’t even get her son to sit on a plane, but that may change thanks to Wednesday’s rehearsal.

“You know, coming to the ticket counter, making the line, going through security checkpoints, going into the aircraft and, hopefully, sitting, finally,” she said. “This will be wonderful for our family so we can travel with him.”

At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, it was Autism in Flight. Held in partnership with Broward County Public Schools, the annual event is the culmination of several weeks of classroom lessons focused on airport travel.

“It is very important, as a school district, we can’t do it by ourselves. You have to collaborate with partners, to create experiences like this,” said Dr. Howard Hepburn, BCPS’ Superintendent of Schools. “It is so important to make sure that we’re at the table, that we’re talking, that we’re collaborating, so we can do the best that we can to do for our students and create oppertunities for our students.”

Some parents, like Antoinette Matthews, think the experience is a lifeline, letting them know they aren’t alone.

“The event itself is really cool, to see all the parents and, I guess, to know that, in this whole journey of autism, that we’re not really alone, and there’s so much support and encouragement,” said Matthews.

MIA also hosted several patients from The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis. They’ve suffered spinal cord injuries, but they also got their chance to rehearse air travel.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.