MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer had to be airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital after being shot in the face. The search is now on for the shooter.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene of the injured officer at a shopping center located on Northwest 183rd Street, near 67th Avenue, Monday afternoon.

The officer was inside a white vehicle, which had a bullet hole in it.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the officer was seen on a stretcher, as first responders placed him into a rescue helicopter.

“One of my Robbery and Intervention Detail officers was working surveillance on a car-jacking vehicle,” said MDPD Director Freddy Ramirez. “While he was observing the vehicle, the subject cowardly shot at my officer. Never exited the car, my officer didn’t even get a chance to get a round out. That officer bravely got on the air, put his coordinates to where he was at and coordinated resources to respond.”

Ramirez had a strong message for anyone who thinks they can ambush one of his officers.

“I’m here to tell you, we aren’t going to stand for that,” he said.

The officer who was shot is 34 years old and has been on the police force for six years. Before joining MDPD, he was a school resource officer.

He was alert and conscious, as he was transported.

Officers have been on the scene for hours as they continued their investigation.

According to Miami-Dade County Public Schools, American Senior High School, located at 18350 NW 67th Ave., has been placed on lockdown as police continue their investigation.

A massive manhunt for the shooter has led officers to the City of Miramar where the car of the alleged shooter was spotted.

Special Response Teams arrived to the Haven Lakes Estates mobile home park at 11201 SW 55th St.

Police sources told 7News that this area interested detectives because a black Volkswagen Jetta, which matched the description of the shooter’s vehicle, was located in the driveway at the mobile home park by Miramar Police.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a large police force with guns drawn were seen in the community.

No word on any evacuations have been mentioned by police.

Red Road near the southside of the Florida Turnpike has has been shutdown as police continue their investigation.

Back at Jackson Memorial Hospital, 7News cameras captured loved ones and officers from other agencies at the hospital.

Ramirez was also at the hospital.

7News was told that he was encouraging his officers to get out there and do their part, and that this incident will not slow them down.

“Our officer, thank goodness, is doing OK. He’s going to be all right,” Ramirez said.

In a private moment with the shot officer, Ramirez said the 34-year-old told him, “I am sorry, sir. I want to go back out.”

The police department has not yet identified the officer who was shot.

In the last few months, MDPD said three officers have been shot, including one killed and two stabbed in the line of duty.

