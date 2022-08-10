SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - All lanes on the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade have reopened to traffic hours after a Miami-Dade Police K-9 unit was involved in a crash that left an officer and his police dog injured.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene where Miami-Dade Fire Rescue trucks were seen near the officer’s black Chevy Tahoe, along the northbound lanes near the Southwest 216th Street exit, Wednesday afternoon.

According to investigators, the victim is a narcotics detective who has been on the force for 17 years and was on duty and on routine patrol at the time.

“You get that call, your heart stops. You worry; it’s a family member. It’s like your own family,” said MDPD Director Freddy Ramirez.

Police said the crash took place at around 3:15 p.m. and involved the Tahoe and another vehicle.

First responders were able to remove the officer and K-9 from the truck.

Cameras showed paramedics loading the officer into a rescue helicopter.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the officer suffered head and shoulder injuries, and the K-9 sustained minor injuries.

The officer has been airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center. He is listed in critical but stable condition, and officials said he is alert.

Dozens of fellow officers were seen entering the hospital.

“You worry right away for his condition. You drive everybody crazy to find out how he’s doing while he’s getting here to the hospital,” said Ramirez. “I’m just thankful for everybody who was involved to bring him here safely, and his family can rest easy that he’s going to be OK.”

The K-9 has been taken to Knowles Snapper Creek Animal Hospital.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle stayed at the crash site and is OK.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers have shut down all northbound lanes between Southwest 211th and 152nd streets. They are expected to remain closed until at least 6 p.m.

The southbound lanes were also shut down near Southwest 184th Street to serve as an air rescue landing zone but have since reopened to traffic.

At around 5:40 p.m., the Tahoe was being towed away from the scene.

Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.