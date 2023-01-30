NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect who stole a dump truck from a construction site, struck a woman who jumped out of that truck as well as a police vehicle has been taken into custody.

Miami-Dade Police apprehended the suspect near Northwest 57th Street and 15th Avenue, Monday afternoon.

According to police, the suspect stole the dump truck from a Wynwood construction site.

The owner of that truck was on the phone with a friend complaining about the theft when that friend spotted the truck and followed it before calling police, at around 2:30 p.m.

“I told a buddy of mine who drives a tow truck, ‘Aw, man, my truck got stolen,” said the truck’s owner, “and by coincidence he was driving down 46th Street, and he calls me and says, ‘I just saw your truck,’ so I told him, ‘Follow him,’ so he followed him and he called the police, and then he said, ‘Oh, the police have him.'”

Police took over the pursuit that had started near 31st Avenue and 46 Street, and a woman in the passenger seat of the stolen vehicle jumped out, as police tried to pull over the truck. She was clipped by the stolen truck.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the victim was placed on a gurney.

She was transported to a local hospital from Northwest 58th Street and 19th Avenue.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital, as he was somehow injured during all this.

The conditions of the suspect and the woman remain unknown.

The scene has since been cleared.

