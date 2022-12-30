MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - One of the biggest nights in college football is set to kick off at the Capital One Orange Bowl and as players and fans get ready, police are making preparations of their own.

The Miami-Dade Police Department is set to conduct a security check at 10 a.m. around the area as a safety measure for the Friday night game between Tennessee Volunteers and the Clemson Tigers.

Both teams are looking to end the year on a high note; Clemson was named the Atlantic Coast Conference champion after they beat North Carolina on Dec. 3, while Tennessee was ranked sixth in the country.

Police will be performing safety checks on vendors, as well as tailgaters, to ensure the night goes smoothly.

