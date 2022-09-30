(WSVN) - Portions of West Coast Florida were reduced to rubble by Hurricane Ian.

As residents try to figure out what they’ll do next, search-and-rescue operations are underway.

New images showed heroic rescues and widespread devastation as people grappled with the aftermath.

Emergency crews continued to reach stranded residents with more than 700 people already rescued.

#HurricaneOps 🌀#CoastGuard air crews are actively responding to areas that have been impacted by #HurricaneIan as it moves across the state searching for people in distress and assessing storm damages. 🚁#searchandrescue #semperparatus pic.twitter.com/xWPGpl60tF — U.S. Coast Guard (@USCG) September 29, 2022

A video showed the Miami-based U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin Air Crew touched down in Sanibel on Thursday to rescue people stranded on the island; one man guided the crew to his home.

“Stay right there,” said a rescue member.

Another video showed a man being pulled from under a pile of debris on Fort Myers Beach.

In the video, the man mumbled, “Where are you at? You’re in Fort Myers,” confused as he visibly shook. Rescue crews used what they could to keep him warm.

A look from above showed the devastation on Fort Myers Beach.

“All that debris just littered everywhere,” said one person. “What used to be the Fort Myers Pier.”

The new video showed a closer view from the north end that exhibited an even closer look at the pier; only the concrete foundation was left behind.

More first responders bypassed dangerous conditions in their search for survivors as the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Task Force arrived at ground zero, Thursday.

The task force shared videos of the group in Sanibel and Captiva islands.

Paramedics, structural engineers, canines and hazmat crews landed in rubble similar to a war zone of battered buildings.

The crews helped residents board a military-style chopper to get them to safety.

Devastated areas were only accessible by air due to the catastrophic damage to roads and the Sanibel Causeway.

Another video showed rescue crews as they passed through massive mangled pieces of debris on the ground and homes ripped apart.

MDFR and the National Guard are working closely to save as many people as they can.

