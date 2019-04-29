MDFR brings home 1st place trophy after regional extrication competition victory

(WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue brought home a shiny new trophy over the weekend.

The unit’s Blackheart Extrication Team took first place in the 2019 regional extrication challenge in Naples.

Their skills were put to the test by completing a standard exercise involving multiple cars and a trapped patient.

Ten rescue teams across the state competed this year and MDFR came out on top.

