MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is officially running for re-election.

The current mayor released her campaign video on Wednesday morning.

In 2020, she made history as the first woman mayor and the first Jewish mayor elected in Miami-Dade County.

“Today, I am launching my campaign for re-election to continue the work we started and deliver results for you. Now more than ever we need to fight for our freedoms so our residents can have their voices heard in government and our neighbors can feel safe in their communities, while having an equal shot at their American Dream,” said mayor Levine Cava.

She was first elected two years ago replacing former mayor Carlos Gimenez who now represents the state in Congress.

No challengers have announced a run just yet.

