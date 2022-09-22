HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Call it another case of road rage on the streets of South Florida, as a driver was left stunned when a gun-toting guy gets out of his car on a highway.

An angry man with a gun confronted a driver in the middle of the Hialeah Expressway on Wednesday afternoon.

The driver was forced to stop in the middle of the street when the man in a Honda put it in park and pulled out a weapon.

“I was shocked, and it took me a second to realize that he had the gun,” said the victim.

The driver, spoke to 7News by phone and asked to remain anonymous, a day after this dangerous encounter.

The victim’s car cameras caught the entire encounter.

“This seemed to me to be an ordinary merge,” said the victim.

He pulls in front of a dark Honda from the rear. The video then shows the dark Honda turn right behind the victim.

Not long after, the Honda pulls in front of the victim, making sure he can’t pass and eventually comes to a stop near the 900 block of West 21st Street.

“I didn’t really realize what was going on at the minute,” said the victim. “I didn’t realize how upset he was.”

According to the victim, the man was upset and screaming in Spanish.

“Got out of the car with the gun and approached me menacingly,” said the victim, “and I was pretty much shocked. I didn’t know what was going on, and I’m looking at him, and he turned around and got in the car and took off.”

That’s when he called 911 to alert police.

A Hialeah Police Department spokesperson told 7News, “We are aware of the incident and looking into it.”

“Who knows what will set this guy off next time,” said the victim. “I think it’s best for the community at large if they could find this guy and hopefully take away his firearms or whatever needs to be done for the protection to keep this from happening to someone else … Hopefully, police can find this guy and a worse situation can be avoided.”

Police have plenty to go on because the video shows a clear view of the man’s face and license plate.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.