HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities detained a woman after a man was shot and killed in Homestead.

Homestead Police responded to the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and 14th Street, in reference to a male who was shot around 3:23 a.m., Saturday.

Authorities arrived and found a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced deceased by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Investigators believe that the incident may be a domestic related.

The female was also transported to the Homicide Bureau for further questioning.

