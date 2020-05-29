Man killed after shooting on I-395 near I-95 in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities have reopened all westbound lanes of Interstate 395, near Interstate 95, in Miami after investigating a fatal shooting.

Florida Highway Patrol, City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at approximately 10:30 p.m., Thursday.

Officials said the male driver was shot at multiple times and kept driving. The driver then crashed their vehicle into a median and later succumbed to his injuries.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene Friday morning where the white Range Rover could still be seen crashed into the median.

Investigators marked multiple gunshot holes found on the vehicle with yellow circles. The front windshield was also damaged by gunshots.

Police have not revealed the identity of the deceased but said he was in his 30s, and he was the only person found inside of the vehicle.

City of Miami crime scene detectives spent hours on the scene investigating.

“It’s probably going to be a ’round the clock investigation,” said City of Miami Police spokesperson Kenia Fallat.

Evidence was found near Northeast Second Avenue at the I-95 entrance ramp, possibly indicating where the shooting began.

“We have casings there right before 395,” Fallat said. “The car crashed and came to a final rest already on 395.”

Investigators said, while they have some leads, they are seeking the public’s help.

“We know someone else perhaps knows a little more, and that is precisely the people we want to call us with information,” said Fallat.

Police said they believe another vehicle was involved and are searching for surveillance footage of the area.

Officials have set up a mobile post in the westbound lanes of I-395.

Heavy delays occurred in the area due to lane closures, but the highway has since reopened.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

