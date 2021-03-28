Man in custody after allegedly firing at Everglades National Park rangers in South Miami-Dade

EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have taken a man into custody hours after, they said, he opened fire at park rangers ar Everglades National Park in South Miami-Dade and fled.

Multiple federal, state and local law enforcement agencies have responded to the park, Sunday night.

According to the National Park Service, the subject fired at park rangers “unprovoked” and remains at large.

No injuries have been reported.

Speaking with 7News over the phone, park visitor Alvaro Vargas said he heard gunshots but is not sure whether they came from authorities or the subject.

Suspect has been located and is in custody. Incident has been resolved. Press release to follow soon. Please continue to avoid the area. — Everglades National Park (@EvergladesNPS) March 29, 2021

Just after 9 p.m., officials confirmed they have the subject in custody. They described him as a 33-year-old man with long hair.

Vargas said he went fishing with a friend at the park, early Sunday morning. As he started to leave, at around 7:15 p.m., he was told to go back and as of 9 p.m., is stuck in a line of traffic.

Officials have closed State Road 9336 for public safety.

Investigators advised visitors and residents in the Flamingo area to shelter in place while they searched for the gunman.

